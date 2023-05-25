Al Jazira Poultry Farms needs no introduction in the UAE. Al Jazira has been producing quality eggs in the UAE for more than 20 years and now, it is the largest egg producer of the country, producing a huge variety of enriched eggs. Al Jazira is the pioneer in introducing enriched eggs in the region. Its latest product, Super Eggs is the first in the region that is enriched with folate, DHA Omega-3, lutein, organic selenium, vitamin E and many other vitamins, and nutrients.
“Being an industry leader comes with great responsibilities. We are known for a myriad of impactful contributions to the egg industry. From being the first one in the UAE to introduce packaging options of shrink wrapped paper trays and see through egg trays made from recycled PET bottles, when eggs were still sold from baskets and packed in open paper trays, to bringing nutrient enriched eggs to this region, we have been a pioneer in the sector,” says a spokesperson from Al Jazira.
Al Jazira follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. “The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of our customers strengthened our commitment to deliver eggs that are produced in an environment which follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Our certifications and accreditations prove our commitment in maintaining unmatched quality standards that Al Jazira is known for,” the spokesperson adds.
“Our vast fleet of temperature controlled vehicles and strong distribution network ensures that you find your favourite Al Jazira products at all hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores near you. We have started direct door delivery of the freshest possible eggs, chicken and other breakfast products. We have no minimum order requirement and we do not charge extra for this service,” she says. In pursuit of continuous improvement and innovations, Al Jazira Poultry has introduced two new products — on-demand pasteurised eggs and smoked eggs. “We strongly believe the effectiveness of the pasteurisation process works best when eggs are pasteurised just before they are intended to be used. This is the reason why we do not sell pasteurised eggs in retail stores. We only pasteurise eggs upon receipt of orders and deliver them as soon as possible,” she says, adding, “We continuously try to innovate and improve our operations to ensure quality and novelty of products for consumers in the UAE.”
Quality assurance
Emirates Quality Mark (GSO 1002/2014/Amd 1:2015)
Food Safety Management System (ISO 22000:2018)
HACCP Certified – Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points
Halal (GSO-UAE- 2055-1:2015)
Quality Management System (ISO 9001:2015)
Occupational Health & Safety Management System (ISO 45001:2018)
Environmental Management System (ISO 14001:2015)
Customer Complaint Handling (ISO 10002:2018)