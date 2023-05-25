Al Jazira follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. “The complete trust and unfailing loyalty of our customers strengthened our commitment to deliver eggs that are produced in an environment which follows the highest standards in food safety and hygiene. Our certifications and accreditations prove our commitment in maintaining unmatched quality standards that Al Jazira is known for,” the spokesperson adds.

“Our vast fleet of temperature controlled vehicles and strong distribution network ensures that you find your favourite Al Jazira products at all hypermarkets, supermarkets and grocery stores near you. We have started direct door delivery of the freshest possible eggs, chicken and other breakfast products. We have no minimum order requirement and we do not charge extra for this service,” she says. In pursuit of continuous improvement and innovations, Al Jazira Poultry has introduced two new products — on-demand pasteurised eggs and smoked eggs. “We strongly believe the effectiveness of the pasteurisation process works best when eggs are pasteurised just before they are intended to be used. This is the reason why we do not sell pasteurised eggs in retail stores. We only pasteurise eggs upon receipt of orders and deliver them as soon as possible,” she says, adding, “We continuously try to innovate and improve our operations to ensure quality and novelty of products for consumers in the UAE.”