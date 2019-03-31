ABU DHABI. Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, ADX, has held meetings with the Amman Stock Exchange, ASE, Jordan Securities Commission, JSC, and representatives of the companies listed on ASE on the sidelines of ADX’s participation in the second Arab Capital Markets Conference which took place on the 27th and 28th of March, in the Jordanian capital, Amman.

The ADX delegation held a series of meetings with the ASE to discuss issues of mutual interest. The delegation also met with representatives of companies listed on ASE to identify and highlight the opportunities offered through dual listing on ADX. The Exchange delegation also visited JSC to discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation.