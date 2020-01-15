Adnoc on Wednesday laid out its sustainability strategy in a keynote address Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: Adnoc on Wednesday laid out its sustainability strategy in a keynote address by Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, chief financial officer Adnoc, who spoke at the second Abu Dhabi Sustainable Finance Forum.

“Building on fifty years of responsible production, Adnoc will continue to prioritise sustainability and make significant investments in new and innovative technologies and partnerships to improve our environmental performance,” he said.

“It is our clear aim to not just follow the guidelines and principles declared today but for Adnoc to be a leading contributor to the UAE’s efforts in promoting a sustainable agenda.” Al Zaabi added.

Adnoc this wee also announced its 2030 Sustainability Agenda, as it plans to decrease its greenhouse gas missions intensity by 25 per cent by 2030.