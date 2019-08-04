Figures represent a 4.3% increase for the group compared to the first half of last year

Abu Dhabi

Adnoc Distribution on Sunday announced net profits of Dh1.17 billion in the first of half of 2019, a 4.3 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

The UAE’s largest fuel and convenience retailer, Adnoc Distribution’s financial figures pointed to a positive business outlook, with its financial report also showing a free cash flow generation of Dh1.34 billion in the first half of 2019, up 21 per cent year-on-year.

The group also revealed that its Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) for the second quarter of 2019 was Dh750 million and its net profit was Dh595 million, up 1.3 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively compared to the second quarter of 2018.

“Thanks to an unwavering focus on our customers, the strength of our business model, and the successful execution of our strategic initiatives, we have once again delivered solid results in the first half of 2019,” said Saeed Mubarak Al Rashdi, Adnoc Distribution’s acting chief executive officer.

“During the remainder of 2019 we are focused on the acceleration of our domestic network expansion, particularly in Dubai, and the growth of our non-fuel business to provide a superior experience to our customers,” he added, highlighting Dubai as a key target area for the group’s expansion.

“Our priorities remain growth and shareholder returns underpinned by our progressive dividend policy. As previously announced, we intend to boost top-line growth in both our fuel and non-fuel businesses, and have targeted in excess of Dh3.67 billion of Ebitda by 2023,” Al Rashdi said.

Other financial results showed that underlying Ebitda for the first half of 2019 grew by 11 per cent to Dh1.36 billion compared to the first half of 2018. Non-fuel retail gross profit also increased by 10 per cent in the first half of 2019.

The company’s Ebitda margin has also shown continued momentum, reaching 14.4 per cent in the first half of 2019, up from 13.2 per cent during the same period last year.