Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is preparing to host major international exhibitions and conferences throughout 2023. Almost one-third (33 per cent) of these events will be taking place for the first time in Abu Dhabi and the Middle East.

The centre’s schedule in 2023 includes several events that will be held simultaneously. This will be possible thanks to the opening of the Marina Hall, the biggest specialised waterfront exhibition hall in the MENA region at an area of 10,000 square metres. Marina Hall has helped increase total indoor and outdoor exhibition space to more than 153,000 square metres, enhancing the centre’s ability to host multiple events at the same time, and confirming its position as the biggest exhibition and conference centre in the MENA region.

“A busy schedule also contributes to the consolidation of the Group’s standing and its vital and fundamental role in shaping the future of the business tourism sector, supporting the development of local industries and the nation’s talent and knowledge base," said Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of ADNEC Group.

Upcoming events

In February, the centre will be hosting the XPRIZE Feed the Next Billion competition from February 2-7, an international competition held every four years with the goal of revolutionising global food supply chains and their impact on communities around the world.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence will also be organising the 16th edition of the National Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2023) and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition (NAVDEX 2023) on February 20-24.

On March 3-5, the centre will host the Middle East Film and Comic Con 2023, for fans of comic books, movies, and innovative artists, creators, and characters. On March 4 and 5, the centre will also be hosting the 14th Annual Abu Dhabi Wound Care Conference, and on March 6-8 the National Service Career Fair 2023, organised by the Ministry of Defence’s National Service and Reserve Authority, with the goal of facilitating networking between servicemen, reservists, and those seeking a job in the military.

In October, the centre will host over world-class events: Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) on October 2-5; the World Investment Forum (UNCTAD 2023) on October 16-20, held for the first time in the UAE; the International Council on Archives (ICA) Conference on October 10-13; and the Auto Moto Show 2023 on October 19-22, and other events.