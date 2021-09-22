Developing Asia’s growth outlook slashed

Manila: Growth paths in developing Asia continue to diverge, as some nations struggle to contain virus outbreaks while those that avoided tough restrictions or have advanced vaccination campaigns gain from stronger global demand, according to the Asian Development Bank.

The region’s gross domestic product will expand 7.1 per cent this year, down from 7.3 per cent forecast in April and a turnaround from last year’s 0.1 per cent contraction, the ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook Update released Wednesday. It sees developing Asia’s growth moderating to 5.4 per cent in 2022.

“Developing Asia remains vulnerable to the Covid-19 pandemic,” Joseph Zveglich, acting chief economist at ADB, said in an accompanying statement. “New variants spark outbreaks, leading to renewed restrictions on mobility in some economies.”

The region’s recovery path is uneven, with East Asia’s exports helped by a surge in global demand, the Manila-based ADB said. Growth projections for China, the region’s largest economy, remain at 8.1% in 2021 and 5.5 per cent next year. This year’s outlooks for Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan were raised.

Meanwhile, the forecast for Southeast Asia was lowered to 3.1 per cent from 4.4 per cent amid reduced projections for Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam. The growth estimate this year for India was cut to 10 per cent from 11 per cent.

-- Bloomberg