Abu Dhabi’s non-oil foreign trade stood at Dh61.522 billion in Q1 2022, a 15 per cent increase compared to the year-ago period, data showed.
Exports were up 35 per cent at Dh24.449 billion while imports grew 5 per cent at Dh25.374 billion in the first quarter. Re-exports saw a rise of 4 per cent, valued at Dh11.698 billion compared to Dh11.237 billion last year.
The value of trade in commodities from ordinary metals and their products exceeded Dh12.83 billion, a rise of 27 per cent, compared to Dh9.491 billion in the first quarter of 2021, while trade in pearls, precious stones, precious metals, and their products grew 78 per cent. The trade of wood and its products, cork, mats and baskets grew by 47 per cent, while the trade of leather goods, animal kits and travel supplies recorded a growth of 43 per cent.
Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of the total trade at 23 per cent, valued at Dh13.921 billion, followed by Switzerland with 8 per cent, the US (7 per cent), China (5 per cent), and India (five per cent).
Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of the General Administration of Customs in Abu Dhabi, said services launched by the administration contributed to the growth in non-oil trade in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the same period last year.