A high-level meeting on international accounting ethics will be held in Abu Dhabi in March, it was announced on Thursday.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA), the meeting of the International Ethics Standards Board for Accountants (IESBA) will see more than 55 international participants gather for the five-day event starting March 13.
IESBA is an independent body and is considered the vanguard of ethics standard-setting for the accountancy profession. The IESBA code has been adopted or is used in over 130 jurisdictions around the world.
Wael Abdul Qader - Head of the Audit Affairs Sector at ADAA, said: “By hosting this event, we are positively contributing to the global efforts to develop robust ethical standards and promote the adoption of the IESBA Code and its consistent application by professional accountants all over the world.”
Meanwhile, Gabriela Figueiredo Dias, IESBA Chair, said the centrality of ethics to public trust in institutions, business and corporate reporting has become unquestionable against high-profile corporate scandals. “With the increasing market focus on sustainability, ethics has become even more important in underpinning transparent, relevant and trustworthy sustainability information,” she said.