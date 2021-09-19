Dubai: Abu Dhabi Ports - the operator of ports, free zones and maritime operations in the emirate has signed an agreement with the Aqaba Development to take on the cruise terminal at Marsa Zayed in Aqaba.
It will be the first facility to be developed by AD Ports Group in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and its first cruise facility outside of the UAE.
The new terminal will serve as a gateway in the Port of Aqaba that will receive cruise ships passengers visiting the Red Sea.
AD Ports Group is leveraging its digital expertise to implement a robust Port Community System at the Aqaba ports ecosystem that will accelerate the exchange of goods and elevate commerce to new heights
AD Ports Group will work closely with the Aqaba Development Corporation to deploy the digital system to expand the technical capacity and capabilities of Aqaba ports.
Another Head of Terms agreement was also signed, stating that AD Ports Group will manage the implementation of an advanced Ports Community System PCS. This includes communication between Aqaba ports and terminals operators; Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority ASEZA; Aqaba Development Corporation; Jordan Maritime Commission and on-land connections for the Port of Aqaba.
“Developing the cruise terminal in Aqaba will significantly support the growth of the tourism sector in the Kingdom, which will expand of the scope of onsite facilities and services,” said Hussein Alsafadi, CEO, Aqaba Development Corporation.