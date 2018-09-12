Dubai: A delegation led by Major General Salem Shaheen Al Nuaimi, Director of Command Affairs at Abu Dhabi Police, met Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO of Yahsat and Yahsat Government Solution’s senior leadership.

During their visit to Yahsat’s headquarters, the Abu Dhabi Police delegation viewed the satellite operator’s facilities and learned more about the reliability and efficiency of the company’s diverse and integrated services.

The delegations also discussed potential collaboration for more intelligent, safe and secure satellite-based communications solutions.