The total number of licences issued and renewed in Sharjah during the first half of this year increased by 33,157 at a growth rate of 8 per cent over the same period last year, data showed.
According to Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD), 3,858 new licences were issued during the first half, while 29,299 licences were renewed.
SEDD Chairman Sultan Abdullah bin Hadda Al Suwaidi said the data is an indicator of sustainable growth for the emirate’s economy.
As many as 2,248 commercial licences were issued in H1, along with 1,273 professional licences and 161 industrial ones. Among licences renewed, commercial ones topped the list at 18,992, followed by 8,718 professional ones.