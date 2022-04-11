Dubai: One of the biggets rough rubies in the world will be on display in Dubai on April 15.
The ‘Burj Alhamal’ or ‘Aries’ – a 8,400 carat, 2.8kg gem – will be the centre of attraction at the Waldorf Astoria Dubai International Financial Center as part of the launch of the exclusive ‘Callisto Collection’ by SJ Gold and Diamond, licenced by the DMCC.
“The launch of the Callisto collection in Dubai represents a groundbreaking moment for the company in its journey to becoming one of the world’s leading metal and mineral asset management firm, managing a total of $4 billion in assets, ranging from exclusive gemstones and gold,” says Patrick Pilati, Managing Director of SJ Gold and Diamond.
This will be the first public appearance for the variegated purplish-red rough ruby, mined from the village of Winza in Central Tanzania.
“This is the first time we are introducing our crown jewel of the collection. Unveiling this one-of-a-kind stone to the public for bidding, is a clear continuation of our dedication to showcasing the best of the best in the UAE,” added Pilati.
The ruby will be available for auction post-Ramadan and will be sold to the highest bidder in Dubai. It has been estimated that it will go for around $120 million at minimum.