Best Electronics Deal: Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Smart Bluetoth Speaker

Pros

Easy to use

Many essential functions

Alexa can respond in Arabic

Neat design

Cons

Installation is slightly complicated, say some reviewers

If you haven’t been taking advantage of a smart speaker at home, you’re missing out. The handy, voice-controlled device acts as a personal assistant – you can ask it to set a timer or alarm, control your other smart home devices, stream music, adjust the thermostat, give you the day’s news and stock listings and so much more. You can even modify Alexa to respond in Khaleeji or modern standard Arabic. Some reviewers say they use the device daily during Ramadan, to play the Quran or inform them about prayer times. However, do note that set-up may be tricky for some. Buy the device during ongoing sale on Amazon devices.

Best Home Deal: Gaming Desk with RGB Lights

Looking for an ideal place for your gaming set-up? This desk features a carbon fibre panel, with adjustable feet, and ambient lighting on two sides that change colour based on your preferences. The carbon fibre panel is textured for a compelling finish, and is both waterproof and heat-resistant. It’s easy to clean – a damp microfibre cloth works wonders reviewers say – and rests on legs in an R-frame design for added durability. Reviewers enjoy the fact that the desk comes with thoughtful features, like a hook for hanging headphones and a protruding shelf for a cup or water bottle. Overall, it’s a great buy for gamers!

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh19.

Best Beauty Deal: Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturiser

Best for normal to combination skin, this facial moisturiser by Neutrogena is lightweight, oil-free, and intensely hydrating. The ultra-light water gel formula works quickly into the skin and replenishes it, thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which acts as a sponge and absorbs up to 1,000 times its weight in water. Glycerin and olive extract prevent moisture loss, and strengthen the skin’s moisture barrier. Reviewers with sensitive skin say they’ve had absolutely no issues using the product, and say it has a refreshing feel.