Best Appliance Deal: Samsung 8kg Front-Load Washer Dryer

Pros

Large capacity

Features Eco Bubble technology

Air Wash and Hygiene Steam functions remove allergens

Washes and dries clothes

Cons

Can be noisy when spin cycle is running

At 35 per cent off, Samsung’s popular washer dryer is a great buy. It features Eco Bubble technology that turns the detergent into bubbles to quickly penetrate fabric, allowing for more efficient cleaning, even at lower temperatures. Samsung’s Air Wash function both deodorises and sanitises clothes, removing unpleasant odours as well as 99.9 per cent of bacteria, with heated air. Those with pets will also love its Hygiene Steam cycle, which removes ingrained grime, bacteria and allergens from dust mites, dogs and cats, fungi and pollen. Reviewers say the 8kg capacity is perfect for weekly laundry loads, and they love that it both washes and dries in one go, saving them the time and effort of drying clothes separately.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh155.18 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh114, and extended warranty for Dh162.

Best Electronic Accessory Deal: UGREEN Foldable Tablet Stand

Thanks to Amazon’s PC Mania sale, you can find discounts on a host of computer accessories right now. If you find yourself using your tablet frequently, pick up UGREEN’s Foldable Tablet Stand, which is compatible with most devices, like iPads and Galaxy Tabs, and even smartphones. The stand raises the tablet to a suitable height, saving you from straining your neck, and freeing up your hands. It has an anti-skid rubberized base with a sturdy aluminium alloy pole, which reviewers say is stable enough to prevent the device from wobbling.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh12, and two-year extended warranty for Dh17.

Best Perfume Deal: Hugo Boss Bottled Eau de Toilette For Men

Men can enjoy fantastic deals during Beauty Week, too. Take, for instance, Boss’ Bottled, which is close to 60 per cent off. This elegant, stylish fragrance combines fresh top notes of apple and citrus, with warm heart notes of geranium, cinnamon and cloves. The fragrance finishes with a base of dry, spicy scents, thanks to sandalwood, vetiver, amber and musk. Perfect for daily use, Boss Bottled doesn’t disappoint, say reviewers, who have received compliments every time they wear the scent.