Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. It's a great time to shop, since Amazon's Ramadan Sale is on until March 8!

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple 2022 10.9-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

Pros

Liquid retina display with True Tone

Apple M1 chipset

Great screen size for portability

10-hour battery life

12MP front and rear cameras

Cons

No Face ID

If you love Apple’s ecosystem, but don’t necessarily want to splurge on the latest version, check out the 2022 iPad. With its liquid retina display and sensitive touch, the 10.9-inch iPad Air comes in bright colours and a minimal rear 12MP camera. It's powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which handles several apps at the same time without sacrificing battery. More good news: this model has a USB-C connector, meaning one trusty cable could take care of most of your tech. Browsing the internet and watching videos will still get you up to 10 hours of battery life. Remember to accessorise your iPad Air with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to make the most of your tablet. Several five-star reviewers say it's perfect for work and school, and some add that they no longer use their laptop. This 64GB model is ideal for children, as well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh120.75 for 12 months with select banks. Redeem 20 per cent off with ADCB Mastercard, if you spend Dh100, by entering the code ‘ADCB20’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

Best Gaming Deal: SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset

Pros

Comfortable fit

Excellent sound quality

Wide compatibility

USB-C charging

Wireless

Cons



No noise cancellation

Mic quality could be better, reviewers say

A headset that has garnered over 72,000 4.3-star reviews, SteelSeries’ Arctis 7P+ is currently a whopping 58 per cent off. Pick up this award-winning gaming headset to enjoy 2.4Ghz lossless wireless audio, ultra-low latency gaming and an enhanced 30-hour-long battery life. Reviewers find the fit to be comfortable – the headset is constructed with a premium steel frame, and features on-ear volume and mute controls. It also has a retractable mic with an LED indicator that glows red when it’s been muted. With powerful 3D audio and backwards compatibility on the PlayStation, along with support for PC, Mac, Android and Nintendo Switch, it’s the perfect gaming headset to get during the Ramadan Sale. The headphones accommodate universal USB-C charging, making it easy to charge, along with all your other gadgets. However, do note that it doesn’t feature active noise cancellation – something reviewers miss in a gaming headset – and some complain that the mic creates static when they’re speaking into it.

Bonus: Redeem 20 per cent off with ADCB Mastercard, if you spend Dh100, by entering the code ‘ADCB20’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29, and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

Best Watch Deal: Omega x Swatch Moon Swatch Mission on Earth Speedmaster

When Omega collaborated with Swatch to create a playful series of its iconic Speedmaster chronograph, it took the internet by storm. Pick up the Mission on Earth watch while it’s discounted. Inspired by space, this watch is made with bioceramic material – two-thirds ceramic and one-third material derived from castor oil. In a bright earthy green, with a navy-blue Velcro strap, the watch features brown hands and white subdials. There’s still an iconic dot over 90 on the tachymeter scaled bezel, and the dial glows in the dark.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh86, and two-year extended warranty for Dh121.