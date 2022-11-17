The craziest sale of the year is around the corner – have you built your wish list yet? We’re just a couple of days away from the official Yellow Friday Sale, which runs from November 20 to 27 on noon. But you can already take your pick from incredible deals and discounts on a whole slew of products, from TVs, laptops and smartphones, to appliances, perfumes, and baby essentials.

That’s not all! noon has made it even easier for you to buy your favourite items. You can take advantage of bank offers for 15% to 25% off, on selected products, use interest-free Buy Now Pay Later facilities to split your bill into three or four payments, and even trade-in old devices to save even more on your purchase.

We’re here to help guide you through all the ways to make the most of Yellow Friday Sale. Kick it off with our curated list of bestsellers below, and build the wish list of your dreams:

1. Best Laptop Deal: Apple MacBook Air, 13”, 256GB

Apple MacBook Air Image Credit: noon

Pros

Sleek design

High-quality keyboard, touchpad and display

Operates with Apple’s M1 processor

Fantastic battery life

Cons

Only two USB Type-C ports

No touch-screen option

The ultra-slim MacBook Air received a major upgrade in 2020, with the introduction of Apple’s M1 processor, making it one of the best value buys among Mac laptops. This sleek device remains one of the thinnest laptops available in the market right now, weighing a mere 1.27kg. Like other Macs, it has a luxurious, premium look and feel to it, and reviewers say the MacBook Air has perhaps the best touchpad on any laptop, thanks to its oversized dimensions, and ease of use. With a 30-hour battery life, a powerful processor, and an amazing discount, there’s no doubt: this is a purchase you won’t regret.

Bonus: Get an extra Dh50 off with the coupon code LAPTOP50. You can also buy this product with 0% instalments, starting from Dh132, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

2. Best Smartphone Deal: Huawei P50 Pro, 256GB, Gold

Huawei P50 Pro Image Credit: noon

Pros

Excellent primary camera

Impressive performance

Premium build

Fast charging capabilities

Cons

No Google services

No 5G connectivity

Huawei’s latest flagship phone leaves no stone unturned in making the most of design, features and mobile photography. The P50 Pro is lightweight, slim, luxe, and powerful, because of its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. But its best highlight, according to reviewers, is its ability to take fantastic shots with its True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera. The main camera captures stellar pictures in any kind of lighting, and the phone has impressive ultra-wide and telephoto cameras. While the phone doesn’t include Google services, Huawei has made giant strides in developing its own app gallery, where you can find popular social networks like Meta and TikTok.

Bonus: Use noon’s Trade-in feature to turn your current phone into extra savings. You can also buy this product with 0% instalments, starting from Dh175, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

3. Best Television Deal: Samsung 50-Inch AU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV, Titan Grey

Samsung 50-Inch AU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV

Pros

True-to-life colours with PurColour Technology

Excellent visuals with Crystal 4K Processor

Handles motion well

Sleek, elegant design

Cons

Includes only one USB port

If you’ve been saving up for big-ticket purchases, like televisions, now is the time to ‘Add to Cart’. Consider Samsung’s impressive 50-inch, AU7000 model, which is packed with great features. It features solid processing capabilities, thanks to its Crystal 4K processor, and its PurColour technology – a program designed to improve the quality of colour reproduction – ensures clean visuals, an optimised high contrast ratio, and deep, rich colours with 4K UHD (ultra-high definition). If you’re going to watch the upcoming Fifa World Cup, know that this TV is geared to handle fast-moving football action – Samsung’s Motion Xcelerator reduces picture shake and enhances clarity for smooth details. Buy the TV when it’s on sale, and pocket huge savings!

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments, starting from Dh98, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-year warranty.

4. Best Gaming Deal: Nintendo Switch OLED (2021), Black and White Joy Con

Nintendo Switch OLED Image Credit: noon

Pros

Beautiful screen

Many useful upgrades

Trendy black and white colour scheme

Retains Switch features and library

Cons

No 4K capabilities

Display is still at 720p

Want to buy a handheld video game as a gift, but don’t know where to start? Nintendo Switch OLED (organic light-emitting diode) is the device to get! This gadget makes all Switch games look fantastic, thanks to a bigger, brighter display via its 7-inch OLED screen. The device is a comfortable size for most teens and adults to hold for long durations and has loads of helpful features, like a kickstand that runs through the length of the device, and a built-in Ethernet port. Reviewers find the speakers to be powerful, with louder volume and a clear soundscape, even at lower volumes. Pick it up during Yellow Friday Sale and enjoy fantastic discounts.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments, starting from Dh91, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a one-month warranty.

5. Best Air Fryer Oven Deal: Sonashi Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie Function, 22L

Sonashi Air Fryer Oven with Rotisserie Function Image Credit: noon

Pros

Large, 22L capacity

Includes auto shut-off, ready bell, and timer function

Features temperature control up to 230°C

Comes with useful accessories

Cons

No intuitive digital features

Does not heat over 230°C

Sonashi’s Air Fryer Oven helps you spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying meals with loved ones. This versatile oven includes a number of accessories – an air fryer rolling cage, air fryer basket, bake pan, bake rack, rotisserie rack and pan handle – giving you complete flexibility and control. You can regulate the temperature manually, and increase it up to 230°C. Once food is ready, a bell chimes to alert you, and the oven automatically switches off as a safety precaution. Reviewers have dished up delicious pizzas and even enjoyed whole, evenly cooked rotisserie chickens thanks to this versatile appliance.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments, starting from Dh24, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a two-year manufacturer warranty.

6. Best Snack Maker Deal: Sonashi 7-in-1 Multi Snack Maker

Sonashi 7-in-1 Multi Snack Maker Image Credit: noon

Pros

Produces seven snack varieties

Folds up for compact storage

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Cons

No Power button

Whether it’s donuts and waffles you’re craving, or a sandwich and omelette, Sonashi’s 7-in-1 Multi Snacks Maker helps you whip up your favourite snack within minutes. The appliance comes with detachable non-stick plates that are easy to swap out and clean. Helpful indicator lights let you know when it’s on and ready, but reviewers wish it had a Power button that could be switched off as an added layer of safety. Still, this is an extremely useful device, especially if you are preparing snacks for hungry kids, or hosting guests at your home, this holiday season.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

Warranty: This product comes with a two-year warranty.

7. Best Stroller Deal: Moon Easy One-Fold Stroller, Fire Red

Moon Easy One-Fold Stroller, Fire Red Image Credit: noon

Pros

Five-point harness

Folds down with one hand

Plenty of storage options

Cons

Seat is forward facing and cannot be turned around

Winter break is around the corner, and with the weather getting cooler, make sure you’re ready to enjoy the outdoors with your little one. Moon’s Easy One-Fold Stroller is a travel essential for babies – its five-point safety harness, and 360° swivel lock with link brakes make the stroller extremely safe. The stroller has plenty of space, thanks to its large storage basket, a removable front tray where your little one can enjoy snacks, and a top tray for your own essentials. The canopy provides complete sun protection, and the best part, according to reviewers, is the fact that you can fold down the stroller using just one hand. Pick this useful baby essential during Yellow Friday Sale and take advantage of its great price.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

8. Best Toy Deal: Rockbaby Mini 36V Electric Drifting Scooter

Rockbaby Mini 36V Electric Drifting Scooter Image Credit: noon

Pros

Durable, lightweight

Three-wheel design makes it sturdy

Can be used indoors

Comes with helmet and accessories

Seven colour options

Cons

Some reviewers said it was smaller than expected

Direct your child’s energy to Rockbaby’s Electric Drifting Scooter for hours of endless fun. Suitable for children aged 3 to 14 (up to 75kg), the scooter can be used to drift, spin and slide on the track for instant thrills. Made with high-quality materials, from the ergonomic handlebar to the large front wheel, the scooter is sturdy and durable – it even has a three-wheel system for added stability. Children can even use it indoors, if space allows, as the high-quality polyurethane wheels do not leave any skid marks. Reviewers like the fact that useful safety accessories are included in this purchase: a helmet, gloves, and both elbow and knee pads.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments, starting from Dh36, with select banks, or opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

9. Best Perfume for Women: Roberto Cavalli Paradiso, 75ml

Roberto Cavalli Paradiso Image Credit: noon

Indulge in a refined, feminine scent for yourself or a loved one, with Roberto Cavalli Paradiso. When it was launched in 2015, Cavalli reportedly said this eau de parfum (EDP) was about “a moment in happiness”, and it certainly still feels that way, according to reviewers. The woody fragrance of the Mediterranean combines with a refreshing bouquet of citrus notes and jasmine, finishing with warm undertones of cypress and pink laurel. The design of the bottle is inspired by the many facets of a diamond, and is a nod to the many different aspects of a woman’s personality. What’s not to love about this elegant perfume?

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

10. Best Perfume for Men: HUGO BOSS Bottled Night, 200ml

HUGO BOSS Bottled Night Image Credit: noon

An ideal gift for both older and younger men, HUGO BOSS’ Bottled Night exudes an intense, spicy scent, with a distinctively masculine edge to it. The eau de toilette (EDT) has top notes of lavender and birch, middle notes of African violet and woody base notes of musk. Reviewers love the shape and colour of the bottle, in midnight blue and black, as it creates a sense of mystery and drama. Pick it up for yourself or a loved one – it’s nearly 70% off!

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tamara and tabby.

11. Best Serum Deal: The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% And Zinc 1%, 30ml

The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% And Zinc 1% Image Credit: noon

Pros

Vegan

Formulated with no oil, alcohol, silicone, nuts or gluten

Safe for sensitive skin

Great price

Cons

Some reviewers have experienced pilling on their skin

There’s nothing better than affordable, science-backed skincare and The Ordinary is known for producing exactly that. This serum features niacinamide, a skin-brightening vitamin that has been proven to reduce redness, inflammation and even wrinkles. If you’ve always struggled with achieving an even skin tone, and deal with oily skin, try The Ordinary’s fantastic product. Reviewers rave about how it visibly reduces hyperpigmentation from blemishes, and love the fact that it works effectively on sensitive skin. However, a few have noticed pilling – when the serum doesn’t soak into the skin properly and forms tiny particles that collect on the skin. It's a problem that’s easily solved if you make sure to apply the serum thoroughly – just a few drops to cover your entire face before you put on your moisturiser in the morning and evening.

Bonus: You can opt for interest-free payments with tabby.