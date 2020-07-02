1 of 6
Suzuki has launched a new crossover SUV called the Across. Well, if you’re wondering why an ‘all-new’ model looks familiar already, that’s because the Across is not a new vehicle developed by Suzuki, but a rebadged Toyota RAV4, which is already on sale here!
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 6
The Across is the first model supplied to Suzuki by Toyota Motor Corporation as part of the collaborative agreement between both the Japanese brands.
Image Credit: Supplied
3 of 6
Released for the European market, the Suzuki Across is powered a plug-in hybrid system and electronic 4x4 system. The petrol engine that is part of the hybrid system is the same 2.5-litre four-cylinder unit that powers the RAV4.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 6
The only exterior design change that Suzuki has made to distinguish it from the RAV4 is to the front grille, the headlights and the front bumper. These changes have been made while keeping the polygonal theme of the base car intact.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 6
Except for the differently styled alloy wheels, there isn’t anything that distinguishes the RAV4 and the Across when viewed in profile.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 6
The cabin layout is unchanged over that of the Toyota RAV4, expect for the steering wheel design, the instrument panel and the badge. This isn’t a bad thing as the RAV4’s interior is one of the better crafted ones in the segment. The infotainment system is anchored by a 9-inch touchscreen display and is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink.
Image Credit: Supplied