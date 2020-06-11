Arabian Automobiles, the exclusive dealer for Infiniti in Dubai, Sharjah, and the Northern Emirates, has announced a Super Sale Weekend that the dealership claims will save customers Dh20,000 on select models and offer them up to Dh10,000 in trade-in value.
Starting Thursday June 11, and ending Saturday June 13, the sale also comes bundled with 3 years free service, 1 year free insurance, free registration, and a 5-year warranty for each Infiniti model.
The weekend sale is taking place at Infiniti Centres of Arabian Automobiles in Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Those who do not wish to visit the facilities can access the centres virtually through a video call with an Infiniti Sales Consultant via Zoom or Microsoft Teams; calling 800INFINITI (800-46346484); or visiting www.infiniti-dubai.com.