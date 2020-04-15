Lotus Evija gets three new colours! What's your favourite?

As the Lotus Evija moves closer to series production, the Hethel carmaker has released a video that shows how customers of the all-electric hypercar are choosing their vehicle’s bespoke specification. The video shows how the configurator allows personalisation on every aspect of the Evija – from exterior paint colour combinations and interior trim to different wheel options. It shows the car in three new colours – Atomic Red, Solaris Yellow and Carbon Black.

Production of the Lotus Evija will start later in 2020, and the first year’s allocation is already designated to customers around the world.

Lotus says the configurator has been developed using advanced gaming software, and employs an advanced imaging technique known as ray-tracing that lets customers place their Evija into multiple environments around the world to see how localised sunlight levels will affect their choices. Once all options are chosen, the configurator will create a fully personalised ‘360 degree fly-through’ film exclusive to each customer.