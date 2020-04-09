Hennessey’s Maximus ‘1000’ Jeep Gladiator Hellcat kicks up a storm during desert testing

This is Hennessey’s Jeep Gladiator-based Maximus 1000 and it is an absolute animal. It has been put through its paces in the desert by the Texas tuner and the results are breathtaking.

Featuring a 6.2-litre supercharged Hellcat V8 which under the bonnet of the Challenger and Charger makes 707 horsepower and 881Nm of torque, the tuner has poked and prodded the motor for it to produce 1,000 horses and 1,264Nm!

It also boasts a 6.5in lift kit with King shocks, upgraded front and rear axles and driveshafts, and huge 37in off-road tyres.

And the results? Well, just watch for yourself…

Hennessey says it will build just 24 examples and they will command a price tag of $225,000.