Detroit: Ford Motor Co. is recalling nearly two million of its popular Explorer SUVs that are at risk of having their A-pillar trim detach while they are in motion.
The recall covers certain 1.9 million Ford Explorer models from the 2011-2019, the company said in documents posted Wednesday on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website.
Retention clips on the vehicles' A-pillar body frame trim may malfunction, allowing the piece to detach and possibly fall off - becoming a road hazard, according to the documents.
"We expect only 5 per cent of the vehicle population to be affected and encourage customers to contact their dealership for an inspection when parts are available," Ford said in a statement.
Ford dealers will inspect and replace the trim with additional adhesive for free, the company said. Drivers will be notified by mail on March 13, it said.