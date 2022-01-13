Watch: Flying hypercar completes test flight in Dubai

UK-based urban air mobility startup Bellwether has shared a video of a test flight that took place in Dubai late last year.

According to Bellwether, the aircraft in the video is a half-scale prototype of the volar, a two-seater that was remotely piloted. Apparently it managed to take off and fly at an altitude of just 13 feet (4 metres), cruising at a relaxed speed of just 40kph. The company claims the actual production model will have a capacity of up to five passengers, and that its final design will allow the flying car to reach speeds of up to 220kph and heights of up to 915 metres.