The Stuttgart Collection, a remarkable group of hand-picked Porsches assembled over many years, including some extremely rare and low mileage models, is going on auction at the Silverstone Auctions in the UK between July 31 and August 2. One of the stand-out cars is this 1996 Porsche 911 (993) Turbo in triple Yellow. This amazing C25 car has 745 miles from new and comes with service books, spare keys and correspondence. The 993 Turbo was one of the fastest cars of its time with all-wheel-drive helping to deliver it to 60mph in 3.7 seconds.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
The stunning 1963 356B T6 Super 90 has undergone a full-ground up restoration. The aim was to return it to its original specification of Slate Grey with a Red leatherette interior and the engine was rebuilt, set up and tuned by Porsche specialists Andy Prill. In 1989 this 356 was granted FIA Competition Papers and used on road rally events including Le Rallye de Monte-Carlo Historique three times in the 1990s. The extensive history file has pictures of the car on the rally, the original green and brown buff log books, old FIA papers and Porsche’s Certificate of Authenticity.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
The 1995 993 RS2 provides some of the most visceral thrills available in a road car. Powered by a 3.8-litre flat-six, it features a large fixed wing on the back with integrated ram intakes and a deep chin spoiler. The 993 RS was undoubtedly Stuttgart's most pure and refined form of the final generation, air-cooled 911.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
This 996 GT3 Polizei is an inetersting option, paying homage to the iconic livery of the German Polizei. A standard GT3 with the graphics and lights etc. fitted by its owner, it’s powered by a 355bhp, 3.6-litre engine, and is in great condition. The famous Polizei cars were modelled by Corgi Toys and Scalextric.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
The 968 Club Sport is a right-hand-drive example fully restored by Porsche Centre Leicester. It comes with a comprehensive history file, its original stamped-up service book and many invoices. Considered one of the best-handling Porsche models, this track focused car has race-style seats and a sunroof.
Image Credit: Supplied
The 1976 2.7 S Targa is a superb car that will be a great addition to any Porsche aficionado’s garage. Unregistered and with just 562 miles from new, this left-hand drive 2.7 S Targa is fitted with the final development of the free-revving 2.7-litre engine. In mint condition, this is a true time warp example.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
This Chamonix 550 Spyder is a superbly engineered, right-hand drive recreation of the famous Porsche 550 Spyder. Built in 2009 by Special Editions Inc. (USA) from the base car manufactured in Sao Paulo in Brazil, the overall fit and finish of the bodywork is of very high standard and the general condition is said to be great with only 3,500 miles done by the car so far.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions
This 1986 911 (930) ‘Flachbau’ is one of only 50 factory-produced 930 SE ‘Low-build’ cars and has done just 21,075 miles from new. Authenticated by numerous Flachbau specialists, this one in Grand Prix White and a blue/black interior comes with a comprehensive history file corroborating its provenance. The SE ‘Flachbau’ was a fully bespoke, hand-built option for buyers of Porsche's 930 Turbo in the mid-Eighties, and was over twice as expensive as a standard 930 Turbo when new.
Image Credit: Silverstone Auctions