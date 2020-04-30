(Right to Left) Colonel Obaid Mubarak Alketbi, Major General Abdullah Ali Abdulla Ghaithi, Director, General Department of Protective Security & Emergency, Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi, Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto, Waleed Al Sayed, General Manager of Sales at Al Ghandi Auto and the 10 Cadillac Escalades donated by Al Ghandi Auto to Dubai Police to help support the Stay at Home Initiatives across the city. Image Credit: Al Ghandi Auto

Al Ghandi Auto, the sole retailer for Cadillac in United Arab Emirates has given 10 Cadillac Escalades to the Dubai Police in appreciation for their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

The 10 new vehicles donated by Al Ghandi Auto will be a welcome addition to the Dubai Police fleet as police across the city continue their round-the-clock patrols to encourage residents to observe social distancing.

Commenting on the donation, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency, said: “Dubai Police is committed to a safer city and as such is honored to receive support from local organizations in our fight against COVID-19. This generous donation of 10 Cadillac Escalades from Al Ghandi will greatly support our officers on the front line who are carrying out vital patrols to ensure the safety of residents in the Emirate.”