Al Ghandi Auto, the sole retailer for Cadillac in United Arab Emirates has given 10 Cadillac Escalades to the Dubai Police in appreciation for their tireless efforts in the fight against COVID-19.
The 10 new vehicles donated by Al Ghandi Auto will be a welcome addition to the Dubai Police fleet as police across the city continue their round-the-clock patrols to encourage residents to observe social distancing.
Commenting on the donation, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency, said: “Dubai Police is committed to a safer city and as such is honored to receive support from local organizations in our fight against COVID-19. This generous donation of 10 Cadillac Escalades from Al Ghandi will greatly support our officers on the front line who are carrying out vital patrols to ensure the safety of residents in the Emirate.”
The vehicles were handed over in the presence of Buti Saeed Mohammed Al Ghandi and Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director, General Department of Protective Security & Emergency, and Colonel Obaid Mubarak Alketbi, Director, Department of VIP Protection, in front of Al Ghandi’s flagship Cadillac showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road. Joining them on the occasion were Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto and Waleed Al Sayed, General Manager of Sales at Al Ghandi Auto.