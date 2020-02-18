Going electric! Bill Gates has shunned Tesla and bought a Porsche Taycan. Image Credit: Supplied

Bill Gates owns some of the most impressive exotics money can buy – and the billionaire co-founder of Microsoft sure has plenty of that in the bank. He has a number of Lamborghinis and Porsches and has just added another new car to his collection and interestingly, he has gone electric by turning to the German brands new Taycan.

In a video speaking to YouTuber Marques Brownlee, the 64-year-old American business magnate, who is known for spending much of his fortune on supporting good causes such as fighting climate change and other eco-friendly initiatives, praises Tesla for making electric cars popular – but then reveals he picked up the Porsche!

“Tesla, if you had to name one company that’s helped drive that, it’s them,” said Gates. “I just got a Porsche, a Taycan which is an electric car and I have to say it’s a premium-priced car, but it is very, very cool,” Gates added. “That’s my first electric car, and I’m enjoying it a lot.”

Bill Gates says his new Porsche Taycan electric sportscar is "very, very cool," much to the annoyance of Tesla CEO Elon Musk who has labelled the former Microsoft co-founder as "underwhelming"... Image Credit: Supplied

When asked if there’s anything missing from the EV experience, he mentioned the lower driving range and the much longer re-charging times versus refilling your car with petrol which takes just a few minutes.

Although he doesn’t reveal which trim he chose we reckon the billionaire and philanthropist opted for the most expensive one, the Turbo S, since money isn’t an issue. Prices for that start at around $200,000 and it packs 750 horses, 1,049Nm of torque and does 0-100kph in just 2.6 seconds. It has a top speed of 259kph. The regular Taycan Turbo boasts 670 horses and 849Nm and takes 3.2 seconds to reach 100kph (while the entry-level Taycan 4S produces 522 horses) but it seems his choice of car has not gone down too well with his fellow billionaire entrepreneur, Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

He took to Twitter to responding to another user who wondered why Gates “decided to go with the Taycan instead of a Tesla.”

“My conversations with Gates have been underwhelming tbh (to be honest),” Musk tweeted.