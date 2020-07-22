To mark its 35th anniversary, Abu Dhabi Motors (ADM), the official importer of BMW Group vehicles in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, is offering customers a range of offers until the 30th of September.
Potential buyers can now access a selection of financing deals across all of ADM’s BMW and Mini models. Clients can opt for 0% financing for three years and a 20 per cent down payment contribution (with the 1st instalment not due until January 2021). This offer also includes one-year complimentary insurance, registration, and a vehicle registration plate. ADM will also offer a delivery of the new car to the customer’s doorstep.
These offers are also available on selected 2019 and 2020 BMW Premium Selection cars and Mini Next certified pre-owned models.
ADM is also offering 50 per cent off on parts and 15 per cent off on all labour costs across all BMW, Mini and Motorrad vehicles. Owners of BMW’s Motorrad motorcycles will get a complimentary airbrush helmet customisation as well. Meanwhile, existing BMW and Mini customers can enjoy complimentary fitment charges on BMW tyre replacements, alongside a pair of complimentary BMW Sunglasses worth Dh350.
Founded by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Butti Al Hamid in Umm Al-Nar, employing only 24 people at the time, ADM has grown to become an entity that employs 750 staff across 12 facilities.