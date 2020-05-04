This Range Rover has been stretched - and armoured!

Auto
Gold / Forex

Auto Car Culture

This Range Rover has been stretched - and armoured!

Klassen, the German company that specializes in building ultra-luxurious vans for the extremely rich, has revealed its latest project – a stretched Range Rover SVAutobiography.

Designed as a presidential limo, the Range Rover features Level 7 ballistic protection and can keep its VIP occupants safe from multiple shots from a military assault rifle. It also has bulletproof tyres which are guaranteed to drive a distance of up to 80km.

Compared to a stock SVAutobiography, Klassen’s is 40in longer and has loads of interior room. The rear passenger compartment – which features two extra seats that can be hidden away - is completely separated from the driver and extra privacy is assured by the electric curtains.  

Klassen has not revealed a price but it won’t come cheap; a stock model starts from around $193,000 – but as the video proves, this one is far from stock…

Next Up

Jay Leno's Ford GT sounds amazing with a new titanium exhaust!

Watch: Merc gets a wash for the first time in 37 years!

Wondering why the McLaren Senna GTR has such a large wing? Well, wonder no more...

Can't afford a Bugatti Chiron? No problem, just make one out of cardboard like these guys did!

Trending

Latest In

This website stores cookies on your computer. These cookies are used to improve your experience and provide more personalized service to you. Both on your website and other media. To find out more about the cookies and data we use, please check out our Privacy Policy.