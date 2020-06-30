1 of 7
Automobili Lamborghini and The Italian Sea Group have jointly launched the ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’, a new motor yacht available as a limited edition in a nod to Lamborghini’s year of birth, 1963.
Image Credit: Supplied
The Italian Sea Group, known for its yacht brands Admiral and Tecnomar, collaborated with Lamborghini’s Centro Stile and drew inspiration from the Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 to develop the new motor yacht.
Carbon fibre, a material used in Lamborghini’s super sportscars, has been used extensively in the boat’s construction, giving it an ultra-lightweight classification. The 63 feet long yacht weighs in at just 24 tonnes.
Powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, the motor yacht reaches 60 knots and will be the fastest model in the Tecnomar fleet. The hull and the superstructure are created from a high-performance shell, developed by naval engineers specialising in hydrodynamic sciences.
The design is a reinterpretation of the lines created by Marcello Gandini in the Miura and the Countach of the Sixties and the Seventies.
The motor yacht’s instrument panel is also an adaptation of cockpits seen in Lamborghini supercars, completely integrating all navigation and control systems. Details are finished in carbon fibre, with Lamborghini’s Carbon Skin used in the sports seats and on the helm, styled like a Lambo steering wheel. The start/stop buttons (two, one for each engine) are exactly the same used to start a Lamborghini engine.
Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini said: ”This yacht represents the significance of creating a valuable partnership, at its best: our co-operation allows the essence of both organisations’ style and expertise to be transferred to different worlds, sharing in their diversity to interpret and add value to the final product in a new environment. If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration.”
