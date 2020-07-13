1 of 5
We all know Bugatti makes some of the most powerful and fastest cars in the world. The kind of heat generated by the massive W16 engine and the highly stressed mechanical parts of hypercars like the Chiron and the Divo make managing heat dissipation from the vehicle a challenge. As overall technical coordinator of Bugatti’s air conditioning systems, it is Julia Lemke’s responsibility to design new AC systems to ensure that the air flow and air conditioning work perfectly in the new Chiron Pur Sport1, Divo1 and all other Chiron2models.
Lemke has been working in the automotive industry since 2013 and has been with Bugatti for the last four years. She says one of the main challenges faced when adjusting the air conditioning system is that each individual has their own individual sensation of temperature. Apparently Europeans usually feel comfortable between 21 and 22 degrees, while most Americans prefer it a few degrees colder. “For us, it’s important to ensure that the selected temperature is quickly established. But there mustn’t be any draughts. The air conditioning system is working best when occupants don’t notice it. We have to make sure there are no draughts or noise – only then does it make you feel comfortable,” she explains.
The compressor mounted on the engine is exposed to very high ambient temperatures due to its proximity to the exhaust system, so this is cooled by another sophisticated system. “At first glance, our air conditioning system appears to function like a conventional system. But it’s a real challenge to perfectly harmonise the highly complex system of a small-series hyper sports car so that it works impeccably even at maximum speed and engine load,” says Lemke.
The Chiron’s flat windscreen with an inclination of just 21.5 degrees and the Sky View glass roof increase the level of solar radiation into the car and consequent heat buildup. To counteract this, the Chiron models and the Divo have a powerful air conditioning compressor with a cooling capacity of up to 10 kW and two air conditioning condensers – enough to cool an apartment in Europe measuring approximately 80 square metres. Approximately 3 kg of coolant per minute can be compressed from a pressure of about 2 bar to a high pressure of up to 30 bar.
While two air-conditioning condensers ensure heat dissipation from the vehicle, a central air conditioning unit is responsible for control, and a compressor drives the entire system. This system is made up of air conditioning lines with a considerable length of approximately 9.5 metres in total due to the mid-mounted engine concept. The air conditioning system in a Bugatti changes the air flow at fast driving speeds. In conventional vehicles, air is forced into the interior at the lower end of the windscreen, but in a Bugatti this only happens up to about 250kph. From this point onwards, there is a switch to negative pressure: an advanced control system with an additional ram air flap and an optimised blower ensures that air continues to enter the interior. “Our vehicles travel very fast. In order for the air supply to work properly at maximum speed too, we need to ensure the ventilation and air conditioning are particularly well controlled,” Lemke says.
