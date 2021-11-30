The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) confirmed that a "weak explosion" was recorded at Mt. Pinatubo between 12:09 pm and 12:13 pm on Tuesday (November 30, 2021).
The explosion produced a plume detected by Japan's Himawari-8 Satellite. Philvolcs said seismic and infrasound signals detected at the volcano are "not typical of known volcanic processes". The agency said it was looking at other potential sources of the event.
Mount Pinatubo (height: 1,486 meters) is an active stratovolcano in the Zambales Mountains, located on the tripoint boundary of the Philippine provinces of Zambales, Tarlac and Pampanga, in central part of the northern island of Luzon.
Its eruptive history was unknown to most before the pre-eruption volcanic activity of early 1991.