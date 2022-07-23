Dubai: An Egyptian woman has filed for divorce against her husband after nine months of marriage because her husband had thrown a birthday party for a divorced co-worker, local media reported.

“My husband has never thrown a birthday party for me, but when it involved his divorcée co-worker at work, everything changed,” the wife told the family court judge.

She said that despite the fact that they have been married for nine months after a seven-year love story, her husband has been visiting his divorced co-worker on a regular basis and has refused to explain why.

“My spouse's behaviour has changed from the first month of our marriage. When I complained to him about how bored I felt while still a bride because he spent so much time with his friends, he requested me to spend more time with my family because he works all day and has a right to meet his friends. To make matters worse, when my birthday came around, I begged him to spend it with me as he promised before marriage, but he declined, claiming he does not enjoy birthdays,” the woman said.

“Two months after our marriage, I found out from our friends that he was visiting his divorced friend, and when I confronted him, he did not deny it, and I therefore left the house. Friends of mine informed me that he was having an extramarital affair with her, so when he tried to make up with me, I insisted that he cease their relationship before returning, but he refused. I was shocked to see him celebrating his divorced co-worker’s birthday alongside her in some Facebook images,” the woman said.