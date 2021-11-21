Cairo: An Iraqi army soldier, married to three women, offered his resignation after his wives had complained about his short leave, a local news portal reported.
A video posted by Nas News purportedly shows the soldier meeting his commander to submit resignation due to his wives’ complaints, the report said.
In response, the commander granted the man a 12-day holiday to spend with his wives - four days per wife - a step that prompted the soldier to change his mind about resigning.
The report did not specify the soldier’s corps or where he is serving.
Security forces in Iraq have been put on alert since the early legislative elections held last month.
There have since been street protests in the country from supporters of pro-Iran groups, which suffered bruising losses in the polls.