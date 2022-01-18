Dubai: A judge at Egypt’s Mansoura court asked a man to kiss his mother’s feet after she waived her civil right and rescued him from the death penalty for burning his sister to death due to disputes over inheritance.
During the court hearing, the mother told the judge: “Please do not deprive me from my son, what happened has already happened. He is my only son. I already lost my daughter. For the sake of Allah, please leave him for me.”
The 47-year-old Mohammed, was convicted of pouring gasoline on his sister and setting her on fire, which led to her death in October 2021. He did it because she had refused to relinquish her inheritance rights after their father’s death.
The judge then allowed the convicted son told him in court you must kiss your mother’s feet. “Come on Mohammed, kiss your mother’s head and feet because she saved your life, and you must kiss her feet day and night.”
Mohammed approached his mother and kissed her hand, head and feet in front of attendants at the court hall while his mother burst into tears.
The court reduced the death sentence to life imprisonment.