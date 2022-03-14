Dubai: A Jordanian man riding a donkey was spotted stopping at a traffic light at an intersection in Hai Nazzal neighbourhood in the capital Amman, with motorists praising his gesture, local media reported.
A video showing the rider on his donkey waiting at the traffic light at a main intersection until it was safe for him to cross to the other side was doing the rounds on Jordanian social media.
Motorists were seen in the video looking at the man with approval as he waited at the signal. They praised the rider for adhering to traffic rules, saying others could learn from him.