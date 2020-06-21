Cairo: The UAE Sunday reaffirmed rejection of infringing the Arab world’s sovereignty from regional powers and voiced backing for Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi’s vow to protect his country’s border with Libya where Turkey is establishing a foothold.
Other Arab countries including Saudi Arabia has expressed support for the Egyptian stance that Al Sissi spelt out on Saturday in televised remarks.
“The great Arab support for President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi’s address regarding Libya is a clear indication of the Arab world’s rejection of violating its sovereignty and borders by regional states,” UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash said in a tweet. “Current weakness of the Arab system is transient. Principled stances espousing balanced relations, stability and sovereignty will remain firm,” he added.
On Saturday, Al Sissi inspected an Egyptian air base near the border with Libya and said that any direct Egyptian intervention in the troubled neighbour would be a legitimate act of self-defence, hinting at Turkey’s use of militias and foreign mercenaries there in support of a government based in Tripoli.
Al Sissi also said that potential Egyptian intervention would also be aimed to restore stability to strife-torn Libya and establish a ceasefire there.
Turkey’s acts in the Arab world has raised concerns.
Dr Gargash has accused Turkey of taking advantage of the Arab regional system’s weakness to expand in the region and warned of the consequences.
“Over years, relations of good neighbourliness, respect, non-existence of problems as well as economic and political links were enhanced between Turkey and its Arab surrounding,” said the minister on his Twitter account. “Regrettably, they have been replaced by a scheme of expansion and leadership that sees the Arab world as a strategic space for historical dreams. It’s an unwise policy that will drag Ankara and interests in the period ahead,” he added.
Last week, Turkey unleashed air strikes in northern Iraq, triggering wide Arab condemnations.