Country has been in talks with US over a safe zone in northeast Syria

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday that if a planned safe zone in northern Syria is not established, and if threats continue against Turkey, a military operation will be launched east of the Euphrates river.

Turkey has been in talks with the United States over the establishment of a safe zone across its border in northeast Syria, where the United States supports the Kurdish YPG militia.

Ankara sees the YPG as a terrorist organisation.