Dubai: Eight people have been killed and three others seriously injured in Syria following a tribal fight over sheep, local media reported.
According to local sources, the crime took place in Qamishli, a city in northeastern Syria on the Syria–Turkey border.
The fight erupted between the family of Al Hasw and Al Halab when a herd of sheep allegedly entered a wheat field belonging to one of the two families, which led to an altercation that evolved into the use of weapons.
The deadly fight resulted in eight people being killed and three other getting seriously injured who are said to be in the ICU.
It is reported that the villagers are in a state of tension amid anticipation of new clashes between the two families.