Abdullah Hamdouk has been moved to a safe location, state televesion said.

Dubai: Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk survived a car explosion targeting his motorcade in Khartoum on Monday according to Sudanese outlets.

Al Arabiya, quoting his wife, said her husband survived and was moved to a safe place.

Footage posted online showed two white, Japanese-made SUVs vehicles used Sudan's top officials parked on a street, damaged with widows broken. Another vehicle was badly damaged in the blast.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 file photo, Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan.

There was no immediate government comment. No one has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Hamdok was appointed Prime Minister last August, after pro-democracy protests forced the military to remove the government led by autocratic President Omar Al Bashir and replaced it with a civilian-led government.

Military generals remain the de facto rulers of the country and have shown little willingness to hand over power to the civilian-led administration.

Hamdok has also confirmed the government will cooperate with the International Criminal Court's efforts to prosecute those wanted for war crimes and genocide in connection with the Darfur conflict in Sudan in the 2000s.

Transitional authorities announced in February that they agreed to hand over Al-Bashir to the ICC, along with other former officials wanted by the ICC.

Sudan's transitional government is under pressure to end wars with rebel groups as it seeks to rehabilitate the country's battered economy, attract much-needed foreign aid and deliver the democracy it promises.

Nearly a year after Al-Bashir's ouster, the country faces a dire economic crisis.

Inflation stands at a staggering 60% and the unemployment rate was 22.1% in 2019, according to the International Monetary Fund.