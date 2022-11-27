Cairo: Unknown gunmen stormed an apartment in the Sudanese capital Khartoum and shot dead its family members, a Sudanese news website has reported.
The victims were a mother and her two children as well as a domestic helper, Al Youmaltali added.
The attackers used gun silencers after storming the apartment in a suburb in eastern Khartoum, according to the report.
The family head discovered the killings upon his return to the family’s second-floor apartment, it added. No motive was given for the murder.
There was no immediate comment from authorities.