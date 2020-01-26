Says plan will change temporary occupation into permanent one

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat. Image Credit: AP

Ramallah, Occupied Territories: Palestinian officials threatened Sunday to withdraw from key provisions of the Oslo Accords, which define relations with Israel, if US President Donald Trump announces his Middle East peace plan next week.

Chief Palestinian negotiation Saeb Erekat told AFP that the Palestinian Liberation Organisation reserved the right “to withdraw from the interim agreement”, the concrete part of the Oslo deal, if Trump unveils his plan.