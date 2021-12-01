Dubai: A Palestinian teacher has created a robot to assist him in teaching students and stimulate creativity and innovation in classroom.
Hassan Al Razi works as a science teacher, at the Modern Basma School in the Gaza Strip.
A video showing a robot entering the classroom, asking students how they are and wishing them a happy day, has gone viral on social media after it was posted by Russian video news agency Ruptly.
The robot, nicknamed 'Mr. Robot', moves freely in the classroom and speaks Arabic, to ignite imagination in students and capture their attention.
Al Razi said he created the robot with the aim of attracting the attention of students, impart a love of innovation and unleash their imagination.