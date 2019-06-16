Ramallah - Palestinians are calling for mass protests against a regional workshop in which the Trump administration will unveil the economic part of its long-awaited plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party said Saturday that PLO factions have also called a general strike on June 25, when the Mideast conference begins in Bahrain. The protests in the Occupied Territories are slated a day ahead.

The Palestinians have urged Arab countries to boycott the meeting, saying the entire plan ignores the two-state solution and deprives them of a future capital in occupied east Jerusalem.

On Tuesday, the White House said Jordan, Egypt and Morocco are joining the workshop in Manama, but Jordan said it has not yet decided.