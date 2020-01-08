People walk near the wreckage after a Ukrainian plane crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran Image Credit: AFP

Highlights Latest number of people killed in the crash: 175 (as per Iranian Aviation Authority)

The plane had taken off from Imam Khomeini International Airport in the Iranian capital

A fire struck one of its engines, said Qassem Biniaz, a spokesman for Iran's Road and Transportation authority

The pilot of the aircraft then lost control of the plane, sending it crashing into the ground, Biniaz said, according to state-run IRNA news agency

Ukraine International Airlines suspended flights to Tehran indefinitely: statement.

AP journalists who reached the crash site saw a wide field of field of debris scattered across farmland

Image Credit: Twitter / Flightradar24

Everyone on board died in the crash, according to the Iranian state media. The dead lay among shattered pieces of the aircraft.

Earlier reports stated there were 180 people on board. The number was later revised to 170, before the final figure of 176 dead was given, based on the latest body count given by Iranian authorities.

175 crash victims

As of 12.05pm (Dubai time ), following is the breakdown of the latest body count of 175, according to the Iranian aviation authorities:

70 men

81 women

15 childen

9 crew

Victims by nationality

At 12.55 UAE time, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko has stated the that there were more than 170 people on board the ill-fated Flight PS752. There are the breakdown of victims by nationality:

82 Iranians

63 Canadians

11 Ukrainians, including all the crew

10 Swedes

Four Afghans

Three Germans

Cause: Engine failure

Ukraine's embassy in Tehran said engine failure caused the crash and there was no link to terrorism.

The jet went down near Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, according to local media.

Crash site

An investigation team was at the site of the crash in southwestern outskirts of Tehran, civil aviation spokesman Reza Jafarzadeh said.

“After taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport, it crashed between Parand and Shahriar,” Jafarzadeh said.

“An investigation team from the national aviation department was dispatched to the location after the news was announced.”

Pir Hossein Kulivand, an Iranian emergency official, later told state TV all those on board were killed in the crash. He said rescuers were trying to collect the dead.

A screengrab of a video shared on social media purportedly showing Ukraine International Flight 752, with people 180 on board, which crashed in Iran shortly after take-off following what was reported as 'technical issue'. Image Credit: Twitter

Flight data from the airport showed a Ukrainian 737-800 flown by Ukraine International Airlines took off Wednesday morning, then stopped sending data almost immediately afterward, according to website FlightRadar24.

A photo later published by Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency showed rescue officials in a farm field, with what appeared to be pieces of the aircraft laying nearby.

The crash came hours after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack targeting two bases in Iraq housing U.S. forces in retaliation for the killing of Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Deadly accidents

The Boeing 737-800 is a very common single-aisle, twin-engine jetliner used for short to medium-range flights. Thousands of the planes are used by airlines around the world.

Introduced in the late 1990s, it is an older model than the Boeing 737 MAX, which has been grounded for nearly 10 months following two deadly crashes.

A number of 737-800 aircraft have been involved in deadly accidents over the years.

In March 2016, a FlyDubai 737-800 from Dubai crashed while trying to land at Rostov-on-Don airport in Russia, killing 62 onboard.

Another 737-800 flight from Dubai, operated by Air India Express, crashed in May 2010 while trying to land in Mangalore, India, killing more than 150 onboard.

Chicago-based Boeing Co. was “aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information,” spokesman Michael Friedman told The Associated Press.

Boeing, like other airline manufacturers, typically assists in crash investigations.

However, that effort in this case could be affected by the US sanctions campaign in place on Iran since President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in May 2018.

Both Airbus and Boeing had been in line to sell billions of dollars of aircraft to Iran over the deal, which saw Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

But Trump’s decision halted the sales.

Under decades of international sanctions, Iran’s commercial passenger aircraft fleet has aged, with air accidents occurring regularly for domestic carriers in recent years, resulting in hundreds of casualties.