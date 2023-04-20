Dubai: In a rare medical achievement, a Jordanian woman has given birth to her first child after 27 years of marriage, following 15 in vitro fertilisation (IVF) operations and numerous unsuccessful attempts to conceive.
The birth of baby Majdolin has stunned the medical community in Jordan.
Dr. Hilal Abu Ghosh, a Senior Consultant Obstetrician in Amman, has been following the couple’s case closely.
He revealed that the husband is 55 years old, while the wife is 44, making this birth a unique medical accomplishment. “There is no case of having children after 27 years of marriage without donors,” said Dr. Abu Ghosh.
According to Dr. Abu Ghosh, this event marks a world-first, as the couple successfully conceived and gave birth without resorting to donors.
He emphasised the significance of psychological and social factors in the success of the birth, shedding light on the challenges faced by couples struggling with infertility.