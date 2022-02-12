Cairo: A labourer in the ancient Egyptian city of Luxor had locked up his wife and denied her access to food until she died allegedly due to a dispute, local media reported.
Details of the crime surfaced after police had received reports from both the husband and the woman’s brother that she had been away from the house due to a marital row, online newspaper Masraway reported.
Police found out that the husband was behind the woman’s disappearance and death.
Investigations showed that the man had long locked up the woman, prevented her from having food, physically abused her before her death and that he had buried her inside the house, the report said.
After arrest, the husband admitted to the abuses and murder, attributing his act to an unspecified dispute with the woman.
He guided police to a room in the house where he had buried the dead woman, the report said.
According to private newspaper Al Destour, the man had denied his wife getting food for a week until her death before he buried her inside the house.
The paper quoted him as telling investigator he had repeatedly assaulted her to punish her for allegedly disobeying him and for being unskillful in cooking food.
There was no comment from police on the reports.