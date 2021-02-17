Dubai: Three people, including a father and son, have been arrested in connection with a pornography scandal, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) said yesterday.
According to the PSD, the father and son had kidnapped and beaten a person after the latter published inappropriate, photoshopped pictures of the son online.
The PSD said that on February 13, police responded to a tip that a person was being beaten inside a house in Zarqa. Upon arrival, the beaten man was immediately transferred to a hospital.
Following extensive investigations, it turned out that the individual had posted inappropriate photoshopped pictures of the son online.
The case was referred to the judiciary, where the father and son are facing charges of complicit abuse and kidnapping. Additionally, the injured individual was also placed under custody in the hospital after the public prosecutor charged him with the publication of pornographic images and sexual exploitation of a juvenile, the PSD added.