Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya Fayez Al Sarraj greets a boy before performing Eid Al Fitr prayers at the Martyrs Square of the capital Tripoli on June 4, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Tripoli - Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Al Sarraj called Sunday for a national conference to end a war that threatens to rip the North African oil producer apart amid an offensive by eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar.

Al Sarraj, in a televised news briefing in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, proposed the conference be held with the help of the United Nations and that it decide a roadmap for elections.

The effort marked the latest bid by the embattled premier, who heads a government backed by the international community, to end the ongoing crisis that reached a new high after Haftar’s Libyan National Army launched an offensive on Tripoli after having secured much of the rest of the country.