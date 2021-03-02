Dubai: Despite ongoing crises in the country, be it the failure of the political elite in forming a new government, persecuting officials responsible for the devastating August blast that destroyed large parts of the capital city, or the vaccines scandal most recently, Lebanese politicians continue to trigger newer controversies.
Mario Aoun, Lebanese politician and MP representing President Michel Aoun's Free Patriotic Movement, claimed that “wives of some Lebanese politicians used to make sexual offers to leaders and politicians in other countries, in order for them to protect their husbands’ political interests".
The Lebanese official made the controversial remarks during the 47-minute interview on SBI TV, prompting many angry reactions among social media users and Lebanese people, who urged viewers and commentators to condemn the alleged claims he made during the show.
Supporting his claim shortly before he was interrupted by show host Tony Khalife, Aoun mentioned the name of former Syrian Interior Minister Ghazi Kanaan, who committed suicide in 2005 - as fingers were pointing at his involvement in the assassination of former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri. “Lebanese politicians’ wives used to visit him to provide sexual favours and come back,” Aoun said.
Social media users attacked Aoun’s statements, saying that he was making such bold accusations without proof, showing just how low politicians have gotten in Lebanon. They urged him and the rest of the political elite to devote their time to more serious issues Lebanon is facing.