A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital in the northeastern Syrian Kurdish city of Qamishli. Image Credit: AFP

The Turkish invasion has weakened the Kurdish position considerably which is a main reason why the latter were forced to surrender to the Syrian government.

This puts an end to the Kurdish dream of establishing an autonomous region in Syria, known as Rojava.

Eyeing the success of Iraqi Kurds, they sought self-rule on Syrian territory. Now deprived of US military cover, the Kurds, in face of total annihilation, have turned to the Syrians and Russians, seeking their protection.

This is a huge victory for Syrian President Bashar Al Assad because this effectively restores all the country’s lucrative oilfields under government control.

What will happen to the Kurds now?

Damascus insists the Kurds have to surrender their arms, and to re-incorporate into public life, as Syrian citizens.

Syrian army moves to confront Turkish forces Image Credit: Gulf News

Technically, Kurdish political parties are all illegal, as Syrian law prohibits political parties based on ethnic or religious lines. Whether they are maintained or dissolved is yet to be decided.

Will the Syrian and Turkish armies clash?

Analysts believe this will be highly unlikely.

“Turkey’s interests are still aligned to the Astana troika (with Russia and Iran). The chances of confrontation with the Syrian army are slim,” Amer Elias, a Damascus-based political analyst, told Gulf News.

“There are no indications that the Turks will go any further than Ankara’s stated objectives,” Murhaf Jouejati, a prominent Syrian professor at the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, told Gulf News.

Whether the Kurds are driven away by the Turks, Russians, or Syrians does not matter for Erdogan.