Dubai: A taxi driver has been arrested in Jordan after he was caught watching a pornographic video inside his vehicle, local media reported.
The Governor of Aqaba, Muhammad Al Rafaia, ordered the arrest of a taxi driver after a video of him watching porn inside his taxi went viral on social media. The moment he played the video clip inside his vehicle was documented.
Rafaia said the security services immediately launched an investigation into the incident, and arrested the taxi driver, adding that he will be referred to the competent authorities for further legal action.
This comes days after two videos of two different individuals were widely shared on social media in Jordan, showing two men driving their vehicles while indulging in indecent acts.
The Public Security Directorate (PSD) said that the Cyber Crimes Unit is monitoring all videos circulating on social media.